LATAM Cabin Crew Union To Strike From Tuesday

April 9, 2018

Chile-based LATAM Airlines has cancelled over 600 flights from Tuesday April 10 after a union representing the carrier’s LAN Express flight attendants called a strike.

The indefinite industrial action will start at midnight Tuesday after the Syndicate of Crewmen union and the airline failed to reach agreement during pay talks.

The airline called the cancellations preventative, designed to give passengers a measure of certainty over their travel plans.

The cancellations announced for the April 10-16 period are domestic Chile flights and to a limited number of South American destinations. Long-haul flights are not affected, the Santiago-based airline said.

Affected passengers can update their bookings without a change fee.