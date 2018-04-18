LATAM Cabin Crew Reject Offer As Strike Continues

April 18, 2018

The LAN Express cabin crew strike is set to continue after flight attendants voted against an offer agreed between the airline and the STCLA union.

The two sides came away from talks believing they had an agreement, only for it to be voted down at a meeting of the 1,000-strong work group.

LAN Express parent LATAM Airlines said it has cancelled over 1,500 flights as a result of the strike, and extended what it calls “preventive measures” until April 25.

During this period, passengers with reservations on affected flights can rebook at no cost or ask for a refund.

The airline said it regrets the inconvenience to its passengers and reiterates its willingness for talks to reach “a satisfactory agreement as soon as possible.”

“We are very aware that our passengers are the most affected by this paralysis, so we are making all our efforts to mitigate the impacts that this situation is generating,” LATAM group SVP Claudia Sender said.

LATAM said the strike only affects domestic routes in Chile and to some South American destinations. Long-haul flights are not affected it said.