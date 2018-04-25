LAN Express Cancellations Extended Again

April 25, 2018

LATAM Airlines has extended flight cancellations at its LAN Express unit for another four days, as a strike by cabin crew continues.

LAN Express domestic flights in Chile and to specific South American destinations are subject to cancellations and rescheduling until May 2, the airline said in a statement. Long-haul flights are not affected.

The strike by LAN Express cabin crew started on April 10 after the STCLA union and the airline failed to reach agreement during pay talks.

A company offer was accepted last week by union negotiators, only for it to be voted down at a meeting of the 1,000-strong work group.

The strike has forced the cancellation of around 2,000 flights so far.

LATAM said it hopes to resume normal operations as soon as possible, and said passengers with reservations on affected flights can rebook at no cost or ask for a refund.