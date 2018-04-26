LAN Express Cabin Crew Union Ends Strike

April 26, 2018

The STCLA union representing cabin crew at LATAM Airlines unit LAN Express has called off its more than two week strike.

The industrial action started on April 10 after the union and LATAM failed to reach agreement during pay talks. The airline said it had cancelled about 2,000 flights over the period, with more advised for the next few days.

The date of a full resumption of LAN Express flights is unclear, however, with the airline claiming the strike could end officially only after it was ratified by a regulator.

The strike has affected domestic flights in Chile and to specific South American destinations. Long-haul flights were not affected.

Passengers with LAN Express reservations should check with the airline before leaving for the airport.