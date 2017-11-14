Kuwait’s Wataniya To Expand With 25 Airbus A320neos

November 14, 2017

Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kuwait’s Golden Falcon Aviation for 25 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

The planes will be used by Wataniya Airways which started flying again in July after a six year break due to financial difficulties. It operates two Airbus A320ceos from its Kuwait Airport base.

The order will be worth USD$2.7 billion at list prices when firmed up.

“We are looking forward to upgrading and further enhancing our fleet,” Wataniya Airways chairman Ali Al Fouzan said. “The addition of the aircraft will enable us to further strengthen our network.”

Wataniya currently offers flights to eight destinations in the Middle East and Europe.