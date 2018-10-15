Kuwait Air Agrees To Buy Eight Airbus A330-800neos

October 15, 2018

Kuwait Airways has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for eight A330-800neos.

The deal would be worth USD$2.08 billion at list prices when firmed up. Airbus said the first delivery from the order will be in 2019, with the last handed over in 2026.

Kuwait Airways’ chairman Yousef Al-Jassim said the aircraft would “seamlessly fit” into its fleet expansion and growth plans. “Our relationship with Airbus extends beyond aircraft acquisitions and we look forward to further collaboration on technical fields.”

Kuwait’s current Airbus fleet includes 10 A320s and five A330-200s. It has 15 A320neos and ten A350-900s on order in addition to the eight A330-800s.

The airline also has 10 Boeing 777-300ERs in service.