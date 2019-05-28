KLM Commits To Sustainable Aviation Fuel Deal

May 28, 2019

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has committed to buy 75,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel each year over a 10-year period.



KLM President Pieter Elbers

The airline will buy the fuel from a new production plant in Delfzijl, northeast of Amsterdam. The SkyNRG-owned plant will be Europe's first dedicated facility for the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

KLM president Pieter Elbers said aviation has had a major impact on the world, but “this privilege goes hand in hand with huge responsibility towards our planet. KLM takes this very seriously and has therefore invested in sustainability for many years. By joining hands with other parties, we can build a plant that will accelerate the development of sustainable aviation fuel.”

The 75,000 tonnes the airline has committed to will reduce KLM's CO2 emissions by 200,000 tonnes each year, an amount equal to the emissions produced by 1,000 flights between Amsterdam and Rio de Janeiro.

The new production facility is scheduled to open in 2022.