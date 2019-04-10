JetBlue To Increase Transatlantic Competition To London

April 10, 2019

JetBlue intends to add transatlantic services to its low cost offering, flying from New York and Boston to London from 2021.

New York’s Hometown Airline, as it styles itself, plans multiple daily flights from both US cities, but gave no indication of which London airport it will use, other than to say it is evaluating its options.

“Growth into Europe is the next natural step in JetBlue’s focus city expansion strategy,” the airline said, “with London being the largest destination not served” from New York and Boston.

The new routes will be operated with Airbus A321LR longer range aircraft as the carrier converts 13 of its existing A321 order book to the LR version.

The transatlantic flights will feature an upgraded Mint business class service, with more lie-flat seats than currently available on the airline’s A321 aircraft.

JetBlue said that although a handful of low-cost carriers have attempted to enter the transatlantic market, passengers still face high fares, particularly in premium cabins.

“The big airlines will tell you that competition has never been more robust, but the smaller airlines have never found it harder to get access,” COO Joanna Geraghty said. “It’s time for regulators here in the US and across Europe to create conditions where smaller carriers and new entrants can thrive, instead of letting the giant airlines get even bigger through joint ventures.

“Given a chance to compete, JetBlue can have a tremendous effect on lowering fares and stimulating traffic, she added.”