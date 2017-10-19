JetBlue To End Some Online Ticket Sales

October 19, 2017

JetBlue announced it will end ticket sales through a number of online travel agencies as it seeks to reduce costs.

The New York-based airline said the change is the first phase of a new online distribution strategy which will focus on direct bookings through its own website and “select third-party channels.”

The airline said that “by eliminating lower-yield online travel agencies, JetBlue will not only support its structural cost efforts but also help ensure that customers… have the best experience possible.”

Booking direct will save the airline third-party transaction fees, allowing it to reduce costs and keep ticket prices low. Customers booking on the company website will have access to all fare sales and promotions, some not available on third party sites, a company statement said.

JetBlue said it will guarantee customers will always find the lowest fare on its website, and will give a $100 credit if a customer finds a lower JetBlue fare elsewhere on the same day of purchase.