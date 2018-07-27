JetBlue Pilots Ratify Four Year Contract Deal

July 27, 2018

Pilots at US airline JetBlue have ratified a four-year contract, the ALPA union’s first collective bargaining agreement with the company.

In the pilot vote, 98 percent of eligible pilots participated, with 74 percent voting to ratify the tentative agreement, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said in a statement.

“After more than three years of negotiations, JetBlue pilots now have a contract that recognises our contributions to this company,” JetBlue MEC chairman Patrick Walsh said.

Pilots had been in negotiations with the airline for over three years, with an agreement in principle reached in May. The talks were guided by the US National Mediation Board.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of both the ALPA and JetBlue negotiating teams in coming to an agreement that is fair for our pilots and that allows JetBlue to continue to grow, compete and succeed,” the airline’s president and COO Joanna Geraghty said.

JetBlue said the contractual terms include “market competitive pay rates, per diems and 401(k) provisions.” The agreement becomes effective from August 1, 2018.