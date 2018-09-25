JetBlue Introduces New Puerto Rico Livery

September 25, 2018

New York-based JetBlue Airways has unveiled a special livery dedicated to Costa Rica, called Bluericua.

The airline said the Airbus A320’s name blend’s JetBlue’s brand with the affectionate name for people of Puerto Rican descent.

Bluericua was designed with the help of JetBlue crew members based in San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce in Puerto Rico. The blue livery features several cultural symbols that will promote Puerto Rico as the aircraft travels through the JetBlue system, the airline said.

“Bluericua is our way of celebrating Puerto Rico’s resiliency and its culture. There is so much that Puerto Ricans can be proud of, and our crew members did a great job of identifying those prominent symbols that represent the island’s rich culture, heritage and natural beauty,” JetBlue EVP Marty St. George said.

JetBlue operates up to 48 daily flights between Puerto Rico and 13 cities in the mainland US, the US Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.