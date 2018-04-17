JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote To Join Union

April 17, 2018

Flight attendants at JetBlue Airways have voted for union representation by the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU).

The TWU said the vote was “overwhelming” as a clear majority of those who voted out of the 5,000 eligible crew members approved representation. JetBlue cabin crew were one of the few remaining flight attendant groups not unionised.

The airline in a statement said “We are disappointed in this result because we believe the direct relationship is superior to third-party representation.”

The union’s president John Samuelsen responded on Twitter saying “JetBlue must recognise that TWU Inflight Crewmembers aren’t 3rd party, they themselves r the Union. The ‘Direct Relationship’ lies failed! They should stop lying and prepare 2 bargain!”

“Once the National Mediation Board authorises the TWU as the representative body for JetBlue inflight crewmembers, both JetBlue and TWU will organise negotiating committees,” the airline said.