JetBlue Firms Up $5.5 Billion A220 Order

January 3, 2019

JetBlue Airways has firmed up a USD$5.5 billion list price order for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, the larger of two models of what was formerly the Bombardier CSeries.

New York-based JetBlue signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus in July last year for the 130-seat A220-300s. That agreement included options on a further 60 A220s.

The MOU was announced shortly after Airbus assumed control of the CSeries from Bombardier.

“As we approach our 20th anniversary, the impressive range and economics of the highly efficient A220, combined with the outstanding performance of our existing fleet of Airbus A321 and restyled A320 aircraft, will help ensure we deliver the best onboard experience to customers and meet our long-term financial targets as we continue disciplined growth into the future,” JetBlue’s chief executive Robin Hayes said.

The airline’s A220s will be built at the Airbus assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama, with deliveries due from 2020.

JetBlue currently operates a fleet of 193 Airbus A320 and A321ceo aircraft, with 85 A321neos on order.