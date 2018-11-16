JetBlue Adds Biometric Boarding At JFK

JetBlue has introduced its first biometric self-boarding gate at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport Terminal 5.

The New York-based airline said passengers flying to some international destinations will now be able to board through a dual lane biometric gate. The gate uses facial recognition technology to verify passengers and is introduced in partnership with US Customs and Border Protection.

JetBlue has already introduced biometric gates for some departures at Boston Logan, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, and Washington’s Reagan National airports. The JFK introduction follows trials of the technology at that airport.

JetBlue SVP Ian Deason said “The boarding touchpoint is an area that needs innovation and we feel biometrics will change the future of air travel as we look to create a more seamless journey throughout the airport.”

The airline launched biometric boarding in 2017, and since then more than 50,000 people have used the facility on over 500 flights from the four cities.

The technology allows passengers to step up to the camera for a photo match and make their way straight onto the aircraft, no pre-registration is required.

The airline plans to expand biometric boarding to more international flights from New York JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale, and expects to pilot a biometric bag drop station at JFK early next year.