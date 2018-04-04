Jet Airways To Buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX

Jet Airways has ordered 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, doubling its order book for the upgraded 737.

The Indian airline ordered 75 737 MAXs in 2015, with the first of that batch due for delivery later this year. The airline said the latest order will support its future expansion.

“Our new order for the additional 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will allow us to deliver a differentiated and world class customer experience to our guests,” the airline’s chief executive Vinay Dube said. “This order underscores Jet Airways' commitment to the growth and sustainability of the Indian aviation market.”

The order is valued at USD$8.8 billion at current list prices.