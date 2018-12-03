Jet Airways Dropping Free Meals On Domestic Routes

Jet Airways will drop its free meal service for economy passengers later this month as it expands its ‘Fare Choices’ flexible ticketing policy.

Jet said the new fares framework allows passengers to choose their level of service allowing them the “freedom and flexibility to make their own travel choices.”

The airline has already introduced Light and Deal categories and will now offer two more - Saver and Classic.

From December 21, passengers booking one of those four fare options will have to pay for meals and snacks, with the airline introducing new ready-to-eat menu options from January.

Passengers booking Saver and Classic fares on services before December 21 will continue to receive a complimentary meal service.

Customers on Indian domestic routes who book Flex and Premiere tickets will also have free meals, as will first, premiere and economy passengers on the airline’s international services.

Jet SVP Belson Coutinho said the initiative “offers greater flexibility and facilitates increasing choice and convenience for our guests. We’re confident that this initiative will draw huge appreciation from our guests, who have been seeking a varied and exciting on-board dining experience.”