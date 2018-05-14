JAL To Launch Long-Haul Low Cost Carrier

May 14, 2018

Japan Airlines will launch a new long-haul low cost carrier in 2020, as it diversifies from the full service model of its parent brand.

The unnamed airline will fly medium to long-haul routes from Tokyo’s Narita Airport to Asian, European, and North American destinations. The LCC will launch with a fleet of two Boeing 787-8s.

The summer 2020 launch is timed for the completion of Narita Airport’s facility improvements, JAL said.

The airline has already invested in a low cost offering with its one third stake in Jetstar Japan, alongside Australia’s Qantas and Japanese industrial investors.

JAL said it wants to grow the low cost market in Japan alongside Jetstar’s domestic and short-haul international flights and is looking to increase the number of visitors to the country and stimulate the local market for overseas travel.

The Japanese Government has a target of attracting 60 million visitors to Japan by 2030.