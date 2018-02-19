Iran Aseman Crash Wreckage Found

February 19, 2018

The wreckage of the domestic Iranian flight operated by Aseman Airlines that crashed on Sunday has been found according to local media reports.

The plane, an ATR 72-200, was on a flight to Yasuj in southwest Iran when it crashed in mountainous terrain about an hour out of Tehran. All 59 passengers and six crew onboard are presumed dead.

The wreckage is reported by Iran state media to be near the town of Samirom in Isfahan province. Bad weather has hampered the search and rescue mission by Iranian authorities.

Helicopters are reported to have located wreckage, but the task of finding and removing bodies is expected to take some time because of the conditions and terrain.

The aircraft operating the flight was over 20 years old and only recently returned to service after international sanctions were eased and spare parts became available to local airlines.