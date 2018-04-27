IndiGo President Resigns, Will Appoint New CEO

Indian low cost carrier IndiGo said it will appoint a new chief executive after it announced the resignation of its president, Aditya Ghosh.

Ghosh, who has been at the airline for ten years, will leave the post of president at the end of July, and has already stood down as a director of the company.

Rahul Bhatia, co-founder of the airline and group managing director of its parent InterGlobe, has been appointed interim chief executive at IndiGo.

The LCC has also appointed Gregory Taylor as Senior Advisor to the company, with a view to installing him as president and chief executive, subject to regulatory approval.

Bhatia welcomed Taylor back to IndiGo saying “His enormous and varied experience and understanding of the complexities of the airline industry will be invaluable to our future plans.”

Gregory Taylor was EVP of revenue management and network planning at IndiGo between 2016 and 2017. He previously worked at United Airlines and US Airways.

IndiGo operates a fleet of 160 Airbus A320-family aircraft to 50 destinations with over 1000 daily flights.