Indigo Partners Firms Up 430 Airbus A320neo Order

December 28, 2017

Airbus has firmed up an agreement to sell 430 A320neo-family aircraft to US investment company Indigo Partners in a deal worth USD$49.5 billion at list prices.

The order, which was announced as a Memorandum of Understanding at last month’s Dubai Airshow, is made up of 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos.

The aircraft will be delivered to the investment fund’s low cost airline units - US LCC Frontier Airlines, Chile’s JetSMART, Mexico’s Volaris and Wizz Air in Hungary.

Wizz Air will receive 146 aircraft, 72 A320neos and 74 A321neos; Frontier will get 134, 100 A320neos and 34 A321neos; JetSMART will take 56 A320neo and 14 A321neo aircraft; and Volaris will receive 46 A320neos and 34 A321neos.

Engine selection for the aircraft will be made at a later date.