IndiGo Orders 300 Airbus A320-Family Planes

October 29, 2019

Indian airline IndiGo has placed an order for 300 A320neo family aircraft, in one of Airbus’s largest single aircraft orders.

The low cost airline’s firm order takes its total tally to 730 A320neo family jets. The latest order would be worth at least USD$33 billion at last year’s list prices. Airbus no longer publishes list prices.

IndiGo’s order is a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft.

“This order is an important milestone, as it reiterates our mission of strengthening air connectivity in India,” the airline’s chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said.

“India is expected to continue with its strong aviation growth and we are well on our way to build the world’s best air transportation system, to serve more customers and deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle free experience to them.”

IndiGo’s fleet currently includes 97 A320neos and 128 A320ceo aircraft.