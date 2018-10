India Cuts Aviation Fuel Levy

October 11, 2018

The Indian government has cut the excise duty levied on aviation fuel in an effort to reduce the high cost of fuel to the airline industry.

The jet fuel levy will drop from 14 percent to 11 percent, effective from October 11, India’s revenue department announced.

The change is the first since 2014 when duty almost doubled from eight percent.

The government said the reduction was in the public interest.