IATA Calls For Contingency Planning Over Brexit

October 24, 2018

IATA has called for urgent action by the UK and European Union on contingency planning to protect air services in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged Britain and the EU to move much faster to bring certainty on the continuation of air connectivity, regulations on safety and security, and the processes needed for efficient border management.

IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said “These are the most critical areas because there are no fallback agreements such as the WTO framework available in a ‘no-deal’ Brexit scenario.”

He went on to say that without transparent contingency planning, “the risks of not addressing these issues could mean chaos for travellers and interrupted supply chains. With less than six months to go, we have little more certainty than we did in June 2016.”

IATA’s call for action follows the release of a study of the effects of Brexit on airlines flying to and from the UK.

The airline lobby group said that even in the best-case scenario, where a transition phase is agreed for a period after Brexit, there would remain a high degree of uncertainty and risk to air services.

If no agreement is reached on a transition period, IATA says it is likely to lead to significant disruption to air services.

It also warned that the lack of transparency over contingency planning has left airlines completely in the dark as to what measures to take.

“The EU and UK have a responsibility to millions of their citizens who depend on reliable air transportation,” de Juniac said. “It is now essential that the EU and UK civil aviation authorities plan for contingency arrangements to maintain a minimum level of connectivity, which is vital for people and for business.

“This has to be one of the most important Brexit considerations. A backstop contingency plan to keep planes flying after March must be published, and quickly.”