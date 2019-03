IAG Orders 18 777Xs For British Airways

February 28, 2019

British Airways parent International Airlines Group (IAG) has signed a commitment to order 18 Boeing 777Xs in a deal valued at a shade under USD$8 billion when firmed up.

The commitment includes options on a further 24 of Boeing's updated 777 long-haul workhorse. If the options are taken up, the total list price value of the deal rises to $18.57 billion.

British Airways will use the new 777-9s to replace 14 Boeing 747-400s and four Boeing 777-200s by 2025.

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said the 777s will bring many benefits to BA’s fleet. “It’s the ideal replacement for the 747 and its size and range will be an excellent fit for the airline's existing network.

“This aircraft will provide further cost efficiencies and environmental benefits with fuel cost per seat improvements of 30 percent compared to the 747. It also provides an enhanced passenger experience.”

BA’s 777-9s, which will be delivered between 2022 and 2025, will have a 325-seat four-class layout.

The 777X is due to start flight testing later this year, with entry into service in 2020.

British Airways has 58 current generation 777s in its fleet, with four more 777-300ERs still to be delivered. It also operates 787s and is phasing out its 747s. The long-haul fleet also has 12 Airbus A380s in service and 18 A350s on order.