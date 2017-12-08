Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled As Winter Storm Hits Atlanta

December 8, 2017

Delta Air Lines has cancelled 625 flights from its Atlanta hub for Friday as a winter storm hit the region dumping up to three inches of snow.

Delta, Atlanta Airport’s biggest customer airline, initially cancelled around 125 flights, but added more cancellations throughout the day as aircraft de-icing caused lengthy delays and snow began to pile up.

Delta said customers affected by the weather can change their booking if scheduled to travel to, from, or through affected destinations.

Southwest Airlines cancelled over 60 flights and said passengers can rebook at no cost if affected by weather-related cancellations or delays.

Frontier Airlines cancelled 18 flights on Friday, with more cancellations expected for Saturday. Contact the airline for flight changes and rebooking information.

American, JetBlue and United have waived their change and cancellation fees for flights affected by the winter weather.

With more snow likely overnight, passengers are advised to check with their airline on further cancellations and delays into Saturday.