Hong Kong Airport Open, But Flight Disruptions Continue

August 13, 2019

Hong Kong Airport reopened on Tuesday after the airport authority cancelled all flights from Monday afternoon, due to the city-wide citizen protests.

The airport said it had rescheduled some Tuesday flights, and asked passengers to check flight information before heading to the airport.

“Hong Kong International Airport will implement flight rescheduling today (13 August) with flight movements expected to be affected. Passengers are reminded to pay attention to the latest flight information through the airport’s website and ‘HKG My Flight’ mobile app.”

The airport’s departures board was showing a number of cancellations to departing flights, mostly by Hong Kong and mainland China airlines. The arriving flights that were operating had delays ranging from a few minutes to several hours.

The airport's biggest customer airline, Cathay Pacific, said it had been informed by the Hong Kong Airport Authority that the period of flight cancellations would extend until Tuesday morning, because of “the public assembly taking place at Hong Kong International Airport.”

The airline cancelled around 100 departing flights scheduled for Tuesday and encouraged passengers to postpone non-essential travel. A similar number of arriving flights were also disrupted.