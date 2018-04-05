Hi Fly To Add A380 To Fleet By Mid-Year

April 5, 2018

Portuguese charter airline Hi Fly will take delivery of its first Airbus A380 in a few months in what it says is a major event for the airline.

The Rolls-Royce-powered aircraft, to be delivered in mid-2018, will be used on a global basis by the wet lease specialist on flights for other airlines and governments.

The A380 is one of five that Singapore Airlines is returning to their owners after the 10-year lease on them ends. SIA was the first operator of the A380, introducing them from 2007.

“The Airbus A380 is the largest and most advanced airliner flying today and certainly the aircraft of choice for the most discerning air travellers. This acquisition has been part of our company’s plans for a while. We are extremely happy to welcome the first A380 to our fleet,” Hi Fly’s president Paulo Mirpuri said.

The airline will operate the A380 in a three class layout, seating 471 in total. The main deck has 399 economy class seats, while the upper deck has a capacity of 60 business class and 12 first class seats.

Hi Fly said it will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and “truly luxurious cabin interiors.” All seats will have Panasonic CX2 inflight entertainment systems.

Hi Fly operates an all-Airbus fleet of 15 aircraft, mainly long-haul A330s and A340s.