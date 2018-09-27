Helvetic Firms Up Embraer E190-E2 Order

Helvetic Airways has announced a firm order for 12 Embraer E190-E2s, in a deal worth USD$730 million at list prices.

The Swiss airline had signed a letter of intent to purchase the aircraft at this year’s Farnborough Air Show in July.

The agreement includes purchase rights on an additional 12 E190-E2s. If the rights are taken up, the total value will be USD$1.5 billion. The purchase rights include the ability to convert to the larger E195-E2.

The E190-E2 has a capacity of 96 in a two-class layout and up to 114 in an all-economy, high density configuration. The E195-E2 seats 120 twin class, or up to 146 in a single class high density layout.

Helvetic will start receiving the E190-E2s late next year, with the final aircraft due two years later.

The Zurich-based airline will use the new aircraft to replace its mixed fleet of Embraer E190s and Fokker 100s.

Helvetic operates some flights on behalf of national carrier Swiss International Air Lines, and some under its own brand.