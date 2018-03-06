Hawaiian Air Goes For Ten Boeing 787s

March 6, 2018

Hawaiian Airlines has signed a letter of intent to purchase 10 Boeing 787-9s in a deal worth USD$2.8 billion at list prices when converted to a firm order.

The agreement includes purchase rights for an additional 10 aircraft, the airline said. First delivery is due in the first quarter of 2021.

Hawaiian currently operates 24 Airbus A330s and its successor, the A330neo, was also in contention for the order, but the airline decided to go for the 787.

“We were in the enviable position of choosing between two outstanding models for our flagship aircraft of the future and I couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of adding the Dreamliner to Hawaiian’s fleet,” the airline’s chief executive Peter Ingram said.

Hawaiian expects to complete binding purchase agreements with Boeing and engine supplier GE in the second quarter of the year.

The airline said it will also begin negotiating the inclusion of the 787 in its contracts with the Air Line Pilots Association and the Association of Flight Attendants, requirements for the company’s Board to give final approval of the order.