Goshawk Aviation To Buy Sky Aviation Leasing

June 22, 2018

Dublin-based aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation announced it will acquire Sky Aviation Leasing International (SALI), boosting its total fleet number to 183.

SALI has a fleet of 51 aircraft, valued at around USD$3 billion, pushing the combined fleet value to $9.1 billion after the takeover.

The acquisition will propel Goshawk Aviation into the top ten of international lessors. Goshawk is a joint venture between Hong Kong’s NWS Holdings and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

“The acquisition is strategic and accelerates Goshawk’s growth while maintaining the quality of its portfolio,” the company’s chairman Brian Cheng said.

“We continue to be confident about the aircraft leasing sector and look forward to the further evolution of Goshawk in the years ahead.”

The acquisition will add 17 lessees and 6 countries to Goshawk’s portfolio, taking the total aircraft on lease to 183 with 65 lessees in 35 countries.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approval.