Global Passenger Traffic Demand Rebounded In October

December 4, 2017

Passenger traffic demand rebounded in October after weather-related disruptions impacted September’s numbers, IATA said in its monthly update.

Global demand rose 7.2 percent in October, measured against the same month last year, after hurricanes in the Caribbean and southern United States had pegged back demand in September.

“As expected, the recent severe weather in the Americas region had only a temporary impact on the healthy travel demand we have seen this year,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said. “We remain on course for another year of above-trend growth."

The Asia Pacific region saw the biggest demand growth, with a 10.1 percent increase. Middle East demand grew by 6.8 percent, closely followed by Latin America on 6.7 percent and Europe on 6.3 percent. North America saw the lowest demand increase as its airlines continued to recover from the severe weather events.

All regions except North America kept passenger capacity growth below demand, with global growth up 6.2 percent overall. Asia Pacific continued to lead the way with an 8.9 percent increase in capacity, followed by the Middle East on 5.4 percent and North America on 5.3 percent. Europe added 4.5 percent more capacity in October.

All regions, except North America, improved load factors during the month, with an overall 0.8 percentage point increase to 80.8 percent. North America, in contrast, retreated 0.4 of a percentage point to 83.3 percent.

Looking forward, IATA’s de Juniac said “Demand for air travel remains strong as we head into the holiday travel season, and signs point to the broad-based economic upturn continuing into 2018, which is good news for demand for air travel.”