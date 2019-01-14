German Union Calls Strikes At Eight Airports

January 14, 2019

The United Services Union Verdi has called on security staff at eight German airports to strike on Tuesday, January 15 in support of a pay claim.

The proposed strikes are expected to cause major disruptions and flight cancellations throughout the day, with Frankfurt, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Munich, Leipzig, Dresden and Erfurt airports affected.

Verdi called the industrial action ‘warning strikes’, which it said were necessary because employers have not submitted a negotiable pay offer.

The union said the strikes will be held all day, but at different times depending on the region. It warned that “very severe restrictions” in air traffic is expected.

The strikes are related to four collective bargaining negotiations between the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) and the union. Verdi said employers had offered a pay increase of between 1.8 and 2.0 percent for a two-year contract period. The union is demanding an increase to an hourly minimum of EUR€20 (USD$23). It says the current offer amounts to an increase of about 40 cents per hour.

Fraport, operator of Germany’s busiest airport, Frankfurt, said major disruptions and flight cancellations are expected, with the security checkpoints outside the transit area to remain closed during the strike, from early morning until 20:00 (8pm).

Fraport “strongly advises” that all Frankfurt originating passengers avoid going to the airport, and said passengers should contact their airline or travel operator for information.