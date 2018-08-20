Gatwick Airport Uses Info Whiteboards As IT Fails

August 20, 2018

London’s Gatwick Airport had to use whiteboards on Monday after an IT outage hit its electronic flight information screens.

Apologising for the inconvenience, the airport asked customers to use temporary flight boards in the departure lounges or listen for airline flight announcements. The airport blamed service provider Vodafone for the problem and said it expected the issue to be resolved soon.

Damage to a fibre optic cable was the cause of the outage, the airport said, but it had “whiteboards and friendly staff on hand to help.”

Gatwick said tens of thousands of passengers had departed on time, but there were some reports of a few missed flights because of the outage.