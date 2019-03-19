Former Delta Exec Dickson Nominated To Head FAA

Former Delta Air Lines executive Steve Dickson will be nominated to lead the US Federal Aviation Administration, the White House said on Tuesday.

If confirmed, Dickson will replace acting FAA head Daniel Elwell, who in turn replaced former administrator Michael Huerta when his term ended in early 2018.

The nomination comes at a time when the FAA is under pressure over its approval process for the Boeing 737 MAX, after two of the relatively new aircraft crashed over a five month period.

The US Department of Transportation is planning an audit by the Inspector General's office of the FAA certification for the 737 MAX.

Dickson is a former US Air Force pilot who worked for Delta for 27 years, rising to Senior VP flight operations. In that role he oversaw more than 13,000 pilots at the world's second largest airline. He retired from Delta last year.

Subject to confirmation, Dickson will serve a five year term as FAA administrator.