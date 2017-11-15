flydubai Orders 175 Boeing 737 MAX

November 15, 2017

UAE low cost carrier flydubai has signed a commitment for 175 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Dubai Airshow.

The agreement, which includes purchase rights for another 50 737 MAXs, will be worth USD$27 billion at list prices when finalised.

The 175 aircraft in the commitment comprises at least 50 737 MAX 10s, the largest of the MAX family. It can seat up to 230 passengers in a single class layout.

The balance of the order will be split between the MAX 8 and MAX 9, with exact numbers yet to be agreed. Deliveries will begin in 2019.

Boeing said the deal is the biggest single-aisle jet order from a Middle East carrier.