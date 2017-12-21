flydubai Firms Up $27bn Boeing 737 MAX Order

December 21, 2017

UAE low cost carrier flydubai has firmed up an order with Boeing for 175 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth USD$27 billion at list prices.

The deal, which was first announced as a commitment for the planes at last month’s Dubai Airshow, includes options for an additional 50 aircraft.

“This is our largest order in our eight-year history and our third order with Boeing,” flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith said. “With up to 296 aircraft on order, we have become one of the world's top ten airlines in terms of order backlog.”

flydubai first ordered 737 MAXs in 2013 and has already taken delivery of five from that order.