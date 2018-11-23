Flybe Talking To Virgin Atlantic On Possible Sale

November 23, 2018

UK regional carrier Flybe has confirmed media speculation that it is in discussions with Virgin Atlantic as part of a formal sale process announced last week.

Flybe announced on November 14 that it was reviewing its options including capacity cuts and cost saving measures, as well as a potential sale of the company. It said at the time that it was in discussions with a number of operators about a potential sale.

Flybe said there is no certainty that an offer will be made, nor on the terms of any offer.

In its recently announced first half results, the airline said there had been a softening in growth in the short-haul market, and continued headwinds from higher fuel and currency costs.