Flybe Chief Exec To Step Down

May 28, 2019

The CEO of UK-based regional airline Flybe will leave the company next month after the completion of its sale to Connect Airways.

Christine Ourmières-Widener will leave the airline on July 15 after “the successful sale of the business,” Flybe said in a statement.

Connect, which is made up of Cyrus Capital, Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group, acquired Flybe earlier this year after the regional put itself up for sale.

“On behalf of the entire Flybe Board, I want to extend my gratitude to Christine Ourmières-Widener for her commitment and significant contributions to Flybe,” said Jonathan Peachey, a board director.

“This includes her tireless efforts to safeguard the future for the customers and communities who rely on Flybe, as well as the company’s employees, its pension fund members and its creditors. We all wish Christine the very best for the future.”

Ourmières-Widener said it was “a privilege to lead Flybe over the past two years and to work with such an outstanding and dedicated team of professionals. Together, we have been able to secure the jobs of our loyal Flybe employees with the sale to Connect Airways and provide our customers and the UK with the vital transport and travel infrastructure they rely on, while preparing Flybe for a bright future under its new ownership.”

Flybe said it expects to be in a position to announce a successor before her departure.