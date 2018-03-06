FLC Announces Airbus A321neo Order For Bamboo Air

Vietnam’s FLC Group announced an order for 24 Airbus A321neos for its yet-to-be-launched carrier Bamboo Airways, in a deal valued at USD$3.1 billion at current list prices.

The memorandum of understanding is subject to Bamboo Airways gaining Vietnamese government approval to launch. The order is expected to be delivered between 2022 and 2025 if confirmed.

The Hanoi-based group said last year it was talking to Boeing about a mix of 737 MAX 9s and 777Xs for the airline, but has decided to go with Airbus instead.

“After studying and scrutinising the options, FLC Group and Bamboo Airways have decided to order 24 aircraft from Airbus,” FLC chairman Trinh Van Quyet said. “We will also consider further expansion options,” he added.

FLC said it intends to order a further 24 Airbuses, this time the A321LR long range model.

Bamboo Airways is aiming for a “hybrid model” combining both low cost and full fare offerings. FLC said last year that it would launch in late 2018, but that is subject to the award of an air transport license by the Vietnamese government.

The airline plans to launch international and domestic routes to secondary destinations in Vietnam.