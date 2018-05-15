First TAP A330neo Completes Maiden Flight

May 15, 2018

The first Airbus A330neo destined for launch customer TAP Air Portugal completed its maiden flight on Tuesday.

The aircraft completed a four and a half hour first flight from Airbus Toulouse and now joins two test aircraft as the updated A330 nears certification.

The TAP aircraft will be used to check cabin systems during the flight test programme, Airbus said.

The Portuguese airline expects to take delivery of the first A330neo and put it into commercial service in late summer. TAP has 10 of the type on order.