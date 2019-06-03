FAA Says Some Boeing 737s May Have Faulty Parts

June 3, 2019

The US Federal Aviation Administration has outlined possible problems with leading edge slat tracks on some Boeing 737 NG and 737 MAX aircraft.

In a statement, the FAA said the slat tracks “may have been improperly manufactured and may not meet all applicable regulatory requirements for strength and durability.”

An investigation by Boeing and the FAA determined that up to 148 parts manufactured by a Boeing supplier are affected. The aircraft fitted with the parts have been identified and are limited to a small number of 737 NGs and 737 MAXs.

Worldwide, there are 133 NG and 179 MAX aircraft where the suspect parts may have been installed, including 32 NG and 33 MAX in the US.

The FAA has given airlines 10 days to inspect 737s that may have the potentially faulty parts. It will issue an Airworthiness Directive mandating Boeing's service actions to identify and remove any faulty parts from service.

Boeing said it has contacted 737 operators advising them to inspect the slat track assemblies on certain aircraft with the specific lot numbers found to be potentially non-conformant. If inspections find faulty parts they must be replaced before returning the aircraft to service.

Slat tracks guide the slats on the leading edge of a plane’s wings.