Eva Airways Cabin Crew Strike Ends

July 8, 2019

The strike at Eva Airways has ended with the airline and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union reaching an agreement for a return to work.

The airline said in a stock exchange submission that it had cancelled a total of 707 round-trip flights during the strike from June 20th to July 8th, with a loss in revenue estimated at about TWD$3.12 billion (USD$100 million).

As part of the agreement, the airline announced flight safety bonuses for cabin crew, and improved stopover timing on some routes. The TFAU union will not be able to call another strike for the next three years.

There will also be an improved communications path between the company and union.

Flight operations will return to normal operation before the end of July, the airline said, with flight schedule adjustments expected for August.