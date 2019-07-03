Eva Air Strike Causes Hundreds More Cancellations

Eva Airways has cancelled hundreds more flights as a strike by cabin crew entered its third week.

The Taipei-based airline has now announced cancellations until July 20th, over 500 flights in total.

Eva Air employs over 2,000 flight attendants who have now been on strike since June 20, after talks between their union and the airline broke down.

Over 2,000 flights have been affected since the strike started, and with the current list of cancellations, over half a million passengers will have been affected by the industrial dispute.

With no talks scheduled and both sides apparently digging in for the long-haul, flight disruptions are expected to continue.