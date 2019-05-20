European Union, China Sign Aviation Agreements

The European Union and China have signed two aviation agreements, intended to boost competitiveness and enhance aviation relations between the blocs.

The first agreement, on safety, will support trade in aircraft and related products, the European Commission said. It will remove unnecessary duplication of evaluation and certification for aeronautical products, and promote cooperation between the EU and China on aviation safety and environmental compatibility.

The second agreement marks China's recognition of the principle where all EU airlines will be able to fly to China from any EU member state. Currently only airlines owned and controlled by a member state or its nationals can fly between that state and China.

“In an increasingly unsettled world, Europe's partnership with China is more important than ever,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said. “Today's agreements show the potential of our partnership and we should continue on this path of cooperation.”

The European Commission and Chinese transport administration will now complete their internal procedures to put the agreement in place.