Europe Issues Recommendations On Lithium Batteries On Planes

December 19, 2017

As the busy holiday travel season starts, European air safety regulator EASA has issued guidelines for passengers taking portable electronic devices onto aircraft.

The European Aviation Safety Agency’s Safety Information Bulletin provides recommendations to airlines for passenger information including:

-- Large portable electronic devices (PEDs) should be carried in the passenger cabin whenever possible

-- If a large PED is too large to meet carry-on requirements, it should be switched off completely and should not be able to self power-on during travel

-- PEDs carried in check-in baggage, as above, should be packed to reduce the risk of accidental damage, and should not be carried in the same bags as flammable material such as perfumes, aerosols, etc

-- Spare batteries for PEDs and e-cigarettes should be removed from check-in luggage and taken onboard in carry-on bags

While these are recommendations from EASA, many airlines have their own, sometimes tougher, requirements for lithium batteries used in most portable electronic devices. Passengers should check with their airline on the rules for flying with these devices.