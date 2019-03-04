EU And Qatar Agree Aviation Deal

March 4, 2019

The European Union and Qatar have concluded an aviation agreement, the first between the EU and a Gulf region country.

The European Commission said the agreement goes “far beyond traffic rights… [and] will provide a single set of rules, high standards and a platform for future cooperation on a wide range of aviation issues, such as safety, security or air traffic management.“

The agreement includes the opening up of the market over a five year period to member states Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, countries that have not fully liberalised direct connections.

Also included are competition and transparency provisions, and commitments for both parties to improve social and labour policies.

The agreement will enter into force once both parties complete “internal procedures” and final signing takes place.

The European Commission negotiated the agreement as part of its Aviation Strategy for Europe, a process concluded last month.