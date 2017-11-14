Ethiopian Expands Cargo With $1.3 Bn Boeing Order

Ethiopian Airlines has ordered four Boeing 777 freighters at the Dubai Airshow in a deal worth USD$1.3 billion at list prices.

The deal comprises a new order for two freighters and the firming up of a commitment the airline made in June for another two.

Ethiopian’s group chief executive Tewolde GebreMariam said the order will provide the airline with “enhanced cargo capacity and better operating economics as we continue to build one of the largest cargo terminals in the world.”

Ethiopian Cargo is the largest network cargo operator in Africa with six 777 and two 757 freighters in its fleet serving 44 cargo destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. In June it opened a new cargo terminal with annual capacity of one million tons.