Ethiopian Airlines Orders 10 More Q400s

April 27, 2018

Ethiopian Airlines has signed a purchase agreement for 10 Q400 aircraft from Bombardier, in a deal worth USD$332 million at list prices.

The order, which includes purchase rights for five additional Q400s, adds to the airline’s existing fleet of 21 of the type.

“We are proud that the flag carrier of Ethiopia is once again recognising its tremendous value by increasing its fleet of Q400 aircraft,” Bombardier commercial aircraft president Fred Cromer said.

“The market trend for high-performing and larger turboprops is intensifying, and this fifth reorder is a great example of the Q400 turboprop success story.”

Ethiopian operates a fleet of 98, mostly Boeing, aircraft on regional and international routes.