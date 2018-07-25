Engine Shortages Ground Some IndiGo A320neos

July 25, 2018

Indian airline IndiGo says it has taken “a few” Airbus A320neos out of service as supply problems with the aircraft’s Pratt & Whitney engines continue.

The low cost carrier said in a statement to the stock exchange that some A320neos had been taken out of service “as part of our normal maintenance schedule.”

IndiGo said it is waiting for spare engines from Pratt & Whitney and expected to have the grounded aircraft back in service in the second half of August.

In March, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the grounding of 11 A320neos after airlines suffered a number of mid-air engine failures. The regulator at the time also asked the airlines not to refit the engines.

P&W’s Geared Turbofan engines are one of two options powering Airbus A320neo-family aircraft and Embraer E2 regional jets.