Emirates To Add Third London Airport

December 20, 2017

Emirates will add a third London airport to its route network from summer 2018 with a daily service to Stansted airport, north of the capital.

The Boeing 777-300ER-operated service between Stansted and the airline’s Dubai hub will operate from June 8, 2018. The new route is the first at the airport operated by a Middle East carrier.

“The introduction of the new London Stansted-Dubai service underscores our commitment to serve London, with operations soon to three different airports in the city,” Emirates President Tim Clark said.

“There is a clear demand for this service from both business and leisure travellers and we anticipate that this news will be warmly received both across our global network, as well as by the business community based in the Stansted catchment area.” he added.

Emirates currently operates five daily Airbus A380 flights to Heathrow and three to Gatwick.

Hong Kong, Dubai, Shanghai, Singapore and Mumbai are the most popular business destinations from the East of England, the airline said.

London Stansted will be the seventh UK airport that Emirates serves in the UK. The others are Birmingham, Glasgow, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Manchester and Newcastle.